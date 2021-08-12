Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

