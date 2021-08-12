Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RDSMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

