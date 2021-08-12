Koninklijke DSM Plans Dividend of $0.73 (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7252 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.32. 23,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,394. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.21.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

