Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

KTB stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

