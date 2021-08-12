Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Position Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises approximately 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Kornit Digital worth $75,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 213,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

