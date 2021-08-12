Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $210.77 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $210,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.84. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

