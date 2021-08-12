Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.74. Koss shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 173,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $158.76 million, a PE ratio of 372.80 and a beta of -2.66.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

In other Koss news, Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $62,760.39. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,466 shares of company stock worth $2,647,690. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

