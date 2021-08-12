Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

KTOS stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,177 shares of company stock worth $4,137,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,760,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

