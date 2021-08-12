Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.86

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 14.86 and last traded at 14.89, with a volume of 1208 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.08.

DNUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

