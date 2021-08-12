Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 15,000 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TimkenSteel stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 677,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $784.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $12,701,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $8,878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 500,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

