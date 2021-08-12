Kryll (KRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,601.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $58,601.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

