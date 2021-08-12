Kusama Price Tops $261.67 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $261.67 or 0.00589535 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $285.63 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00143671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.25 or 0.99930410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.00869286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.