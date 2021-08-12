Kwikswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,896.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $334,907.31 and $5,896.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005210 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

