Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.15 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $647.64 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00888664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00112064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

