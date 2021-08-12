Kylin Market Capitalization Tops $32.91 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $32.91 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00157855 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

