KZ Cash Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,455.43 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001438 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $875.99 or 0.01976916 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.