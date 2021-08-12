Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 34,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,625. The stock has a market cap of $221.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,956 shares of company stock worth $208,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

