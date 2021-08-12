Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSEMKT:LSF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,625. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 million and a PE ratio of -9.45.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at $700,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,956 shares of company stock worth $208,743. 35.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laird Superfood by 85.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 11.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

