Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,956 shares of company stock worth $208,743. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

