Lake Street Capital Cuts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $63.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $77.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

GRWG traded down $7.35 on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,354,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,668. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.11.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

