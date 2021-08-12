Lake Street Capital Downgrades MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) to In-Line

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,242. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $115.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

