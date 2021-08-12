Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $25.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $583.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

