Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.58. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,357. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

