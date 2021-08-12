Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.58. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,357. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $113.41.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
