Lambda Achieves Market Cap of $25.91 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and $8.13 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00875408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00110271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00156000 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,864,372 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

