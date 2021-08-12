Lamden 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,782.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $59,782.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

