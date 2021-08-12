Lanceria (LANC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Lanceria has a market cap of $4.29 million and $326,823.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00142118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00154265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.05 or 0.99644990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00877241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,411,338 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

