Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 2,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

