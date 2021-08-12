Landstar System (LSTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR):

7/26/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $119.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With higher freight demand, Landstar’s business recovered from the coronavirus-led slump in the second half of 2020. The company’s truck transportation unit is benefiting from strong demand in the van truckload business. Driven by improved freight market conditions, the company outperformed expectations in second-quarter 2021. Both earnings per share and revenues bettered year over year. The company expects the uptick in freight environment to continue in the third quarter too. Landstar's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario are also praiseworthy. However, high costs may restrict the company’s bottom-line growth. Driver scarcity is an added woe for the company The year-over-year decline in current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is a bane as well.”

7/23/2021 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $161.24. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.55. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Landstar System by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 252,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

