LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.71 ($80.84).

LXS traded down €2.14 ($2.52) on Thursday, hitting €60.46 ($71.13). 419,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.06. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

