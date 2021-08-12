Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 90,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 157,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

