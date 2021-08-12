Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $273.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $173.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $973.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $799.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $762.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

