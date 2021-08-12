Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$74.25

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$74.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:CGY traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,334. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$53.27 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$728.13 million and a PE ratio of 34.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$138.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 3.4982639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$119,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,828.20.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

