Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Trading 1% Higher

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 1,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.20% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

