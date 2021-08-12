Legal & General Group Plc Declares Dividend of $1.26 (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.2553 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 10,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,075. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

