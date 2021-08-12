Lendingblock (LND) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $756.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00109882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00156965 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

