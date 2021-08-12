Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Issues Earnings Results

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.08%.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 197,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.598 per share. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

