Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €8.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 42.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Leoni currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

LEO stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €14.97 ($17.61). The stock had a trading volume of 659,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.59. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.29 ($20.34).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

