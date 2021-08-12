Leoni’s (LNNNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNNY remained flat at $$4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Leoni has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

