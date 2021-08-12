Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading Up 21.3%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was up 21.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.