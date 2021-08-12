Lethean (LTHN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $278.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $278.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,447.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.97 or 0.06944238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.63 or 0.01372198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00377696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00136465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.28 or 0.00585910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00349634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00304384 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.