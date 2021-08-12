Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,616,230. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

