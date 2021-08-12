Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
NYSE LXP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
