LGO Token (LGO) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One LGO Token coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LGO Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LGO Token has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and $109,986.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LGO Token

LGO is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. LGO Token’s official website is lgo.group . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

