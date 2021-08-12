LHC Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

LHCG stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.41. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

