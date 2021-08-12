LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $207.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $245.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

LHC Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

