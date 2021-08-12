LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $207.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $245.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.
LHC Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.
In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
