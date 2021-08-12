LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $190,442.49 and $21.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006154 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.