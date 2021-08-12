Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 246,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,125. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion and a PE ratio of -192.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

