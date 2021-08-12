Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.76

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 25062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

