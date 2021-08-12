Library Research Ltd Takes $20.29 Million Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 828,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,294,000. Tuya accounts for about 17.5% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Library Research Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Tuya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,586,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,627,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 37,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

