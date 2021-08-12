LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:LFST traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 16,481,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
