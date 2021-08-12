LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LFST traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 16,481,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

